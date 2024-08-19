Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 1,321 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,542,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.02. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

