Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,819 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,393. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $194.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

