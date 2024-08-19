Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,618,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,131. The company has a market capitalization of $194.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.57. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

