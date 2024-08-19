Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,350,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,486,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

