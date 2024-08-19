Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $595,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $558.39. The company had a trading volume of 708,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,980. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $564.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

