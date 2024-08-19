Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Express by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after acquiring an additional 919,337 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Express by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.19 and a 200-day moving average of $229.73. The firm has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $256.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

