Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Camden National worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.05. 35,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,185. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. The company has a market cap of $555.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Camden National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

