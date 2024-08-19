Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $1,660,560,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 27,495.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,420 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5,293.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,620,000 after purchasing an additional 473,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,385,000 after purchasing an additional 307,479 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.65. 2,252,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,413. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.