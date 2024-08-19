Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MBINN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.97. 11,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.