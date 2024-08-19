Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of MBINN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.97. 11,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $23.00.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Merchants Bancorp
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.