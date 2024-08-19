Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,625 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 904,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,757,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,684,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,701. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,412,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

