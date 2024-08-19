Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of STZ traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.96. The company had a trading volume of 748,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,240. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

