Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,270 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,171,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.60 on Monday, reaching $215.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,195,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,556,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.