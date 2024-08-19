Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
RSP stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $172.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,482,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,173. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.52 and its 200 day moving average is $164.70. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $173.08.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.