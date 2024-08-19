Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,504 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $301,000.

Shares of MTUM traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.12. 444,325 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

