Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,649,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 186,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 205.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

