Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 50 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.9% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 11,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 685.5% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,461 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 79.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.20. The company had a trading volume of 616,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

