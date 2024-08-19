Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 69 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in General Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 5,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GE traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.93. 4,488,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,695. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.24 and a 200-day moving average of $160.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

