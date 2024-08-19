MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

MTG stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in MGIC Investment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 75,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

