MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Down 3.7%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 320,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 534,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.