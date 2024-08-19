Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after buying an additional 1,297,536 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,155,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,456.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 658,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,597,000 after acquiring an additional 633,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $135.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $606.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.