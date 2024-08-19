Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,446 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $143,024,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hubbell by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hubbell by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after buying an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 575.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 288,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,793,000 after purchasing an additional 245,536 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.5 %

Hubbell stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $375.72. 299,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,489. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

