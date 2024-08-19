Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.24 on Monday, reaching $481.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,104,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,921,672. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.94. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

