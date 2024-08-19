Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.78. 5,443,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,959. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.97 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

