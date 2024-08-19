Milestone Asset Management LLC Invests $547,000 in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LANC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.49. 118,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

