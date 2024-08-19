Milestone Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,204,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.66. 3,784,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.85. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

