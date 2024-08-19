Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 90,371 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,000. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000.
Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,099. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.18.
Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile
The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.
