Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 90,371 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,000. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,099. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.