Milestone Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:PAUG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.23. 882,851 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.