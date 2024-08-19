Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Trading Down 3.3%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 1,090,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,753,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $234,954.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,082.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $234,954.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,082.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $28,267.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,928 shares of company stock worth $319,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $84,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

