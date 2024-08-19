Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.85

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37.
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- Stock Average Calculator
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What are earnings reports?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.