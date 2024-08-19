Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $88.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.97. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $49,274.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,471,777 shares in the company, valued at $212,671,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $49,274.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,471,777 shares in the company, valued at $212,671,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,238 shares of company stock worth $51,819,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

