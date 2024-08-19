Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches Market Cap of $72.76 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $72.76 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $8.01 or 0.00013691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,479,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,081,204 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

