Moonriver Price Tops $8.02 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $8.02 or 0.00013628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $72.83 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,479,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,081,204 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

