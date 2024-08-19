Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.09. 21,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,884. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIF. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 316,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.