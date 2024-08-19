Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.09. 21,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,884. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIF. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 316,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
