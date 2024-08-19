MUSE ENT NFT Price Up 0% This Week (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $0.85 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00264039 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

