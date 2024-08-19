Nano Trading Up 5.2% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. Nano has a market capitalization of $130.87 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001677 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,557.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.03 or 0.00570434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00113406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.04 or 0.00261355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00071652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

