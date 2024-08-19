Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 12,000 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,783,235.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $307,314.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $293,949.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $296,082.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.

NTRA opened at $123.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $97.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.48. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $83,970,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natera by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,258,000 after purchasing an additional 632,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588,147 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Natera by 13.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after buying an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 656,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after buying an additional 490,822 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

