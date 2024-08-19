National Bankshares Lowers Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) to Underperform

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$12.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Tidewater Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Renewables has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.44.

Tidewater Renewables stock opened at C$2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$99.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.52. Tidewater Renewables has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.49.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

