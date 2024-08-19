nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $26,528,066.32 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $26,528,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,649,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,112,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 29th, Jeff Horing sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $1,665,000.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $30,874,069.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Jeff Horing sold 365,764 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $12,128,734.24.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Jeff Horing sold 126,641 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $3,927,137.41.
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jeff Horing sold 133,487 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $4,206,175.37.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $58,981,300.28.
nCino Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NCNO stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.45, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of nCino
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.31.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCNO
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.