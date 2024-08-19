NEAR Protocol Price Tops $3.88 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.88 or 0.00006615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and approximately $137.27 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00034979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,206,194,090 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,063,810 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,206,091,743 with 1,116,884,819 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.88658066 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $121,778,382.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

