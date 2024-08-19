Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $353.26 million and $10.00 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,462,373,388 coins and its circulating supply is 44,776,138,555 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

