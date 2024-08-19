Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $681.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $674.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $654.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

