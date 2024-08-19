New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 3.3%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.33 and last traded at $69.04. Approximately 190,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,798,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.41.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,997,000 after purchasing an additional 646,122 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 771,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,557,000 after purchasing an additional 346,956 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,542,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

