Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXR.UN. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.78.
In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Insiders bought a total of 111,160 shares of company stock worth $758,691 over the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
