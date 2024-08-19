Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,476 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,160,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,660. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $75.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

