Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,903 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.30.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $354.36. 421,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.43. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.