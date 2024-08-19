Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 560 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $35,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashford Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 20,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $81.35. 4,431,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,911,511. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.