Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 76,200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,550,000 after buying an additional 228,537 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,342,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 152,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,742,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,523,000 after purchasing an additional 121,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,392,000 after purchasing an additional 106,242 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,672,000 after buying an additional 42,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 217,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,098. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $77.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

