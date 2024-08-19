Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $40,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $408,750,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $828.62. 171,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $781.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $877.79.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

