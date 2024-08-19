Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $44,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after buying an additional 832,342 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,390,000 after buying an additional 767,009 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,157,000 after buying an additional 630,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

