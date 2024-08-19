Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,057 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. Argus cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

HSY stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,354. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $219.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $974,603. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

